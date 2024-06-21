 '...As if he is a terrorist': Sunita Kejriwal slams ED over plea against Arvind Kejriwal's bail | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
'...As if he is a terrorist': Sunita Kejriwal slams ED over plea against Arvind Kejriwal's bail

ByHT News Desk
Jun 21, 2024 01:54 PM IST

Sunita Kejriwal said the dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal on Friday claimed that the Enforcement Directorate challenged her husband's bail order even before it was uploaded on the trial court's website. She said her husband is being treated as if he is a terrorist.

Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal leave from the Rajghat. (PTI)
Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal leave from the Rajghat. (PTI)

Speaking in south Delhi's Bhogal, where Delhi water minister Atishi began an indefinite hunger strike to get more water from Haryana, Sunita Kejriwal accused the Central government of running a dictatorship.

She said the dictatorship in the country has crossed all limits.

"Even before Kejriwal's bail order was uploaded, ED reached the high court. They are behaving as if he is a terrorist," she was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Sunita Kejriwal showed solidarity with Atishi. She said the Delhi minister will only drink water and not eat anything.

"To appeal to the Haryana government, Delhi minister Atishi is going to do ‘satyagraha’ for an indefinite period. She will not eat anything and only take water. She is doing this for the thirsty people of Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal says that he is pained to see on TV the suffering of the people of Delhi. He hopes that Atishi’s penance will be successful and the public will get some relief," said Sunita Kejriwal.

She claimed neighbouring states are not giving water to Delhi. "Is this the time to indulge in politics," she asked.

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed the people of Delhi have been longing for water because of the BJP's cruelty.

"It’s a belief in every religion that giving water is a virtuous act. However, today people of Delhi are longing for water because of the BJP’s cruelty. Delhi water comes through Haryana and Haryana gets water from Punjab. The Punjab government says that we won’t stop Haryana’s water supply. However, the BJP government in Haryana isn’t doing the same," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal was on Thursday granted bail by a trial court in Delhi. However, the ED today moved the Delhi high court seeking a stay on the order.

In a big blow to Kejriwal, the court today said the trial court's order will not be implemented till it finishes its hearing.

News / India News / '...As if he is a terrorist': Sunita Kejriwal slams ED over plea against Arvind Kejriwal's bail
