Enforcement Directorate moves Delhi high court against Arvind Kejriwal's bail

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Delhi high court challenging regular bail granted to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The plea is likely to be mentioned by ED before a vacation bench led by justice Sudhir Kumar Jain. Arvind Kejriwal surrendered on June 2. (PTI file)

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the agency in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case. On Thursday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted him regular bail.

Arvind Kejriwal had come out of the jail on interim bail on May 10 to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. He surrendered on June 2, as directed by the Supreme Court.

