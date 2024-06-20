Arvind Kejriwal bail: AAP says ‘Satyamev Jayate’ on court order, BJP hits back

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday hailed the Delhi court's order granting bail to chief minister and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case.



The 55-year-old leader, who returned to Delhi's Tihar jail on June 2 after his interim bail period ended, will walk out of the jail three months after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in case.



“Satyemeva Jayate (Truth wins),” Delhi minister Atishi posted on X after the news of Kejriwal getting bail broke.



Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who was also arrested in the case before being granted bail on April 4, said,"Arvind Kejriwal coming out of jail at such a time is going to strengthen democracy. This is good news for the people of Delhi...ED's statements till now were based on lies...this is a baseless fake case formed to trap Kejriwal." Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21.

Delhi health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said,"Rouse Avenue court granting bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal is a milestone for the whole country. This decision will become a big example in our law system. In PMLA, most people get relief only from the Supreme Court...usually, lower courts never give relief...so it is evident that the central govt has no proof in this case."

INDIA allies hail Kejriwal verdict

Aam Aadmi Party's INDIA bloc allies welcomed the court order on Kejriwal. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted on X,"Welcome back @ArvindKejriwal ji!"



Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too hailed the order, saying,"We welcome the decision of the court on Arvind Kejriwal. He was trapped, there was no mistake of him, it became clear through this."



“Somewhere, this was expected. You believed in the court. This will also determine a new direction. This is a good thing,” Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Supriyo Bhattacharya told PTI.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Clyde Crasto told PTI,"Arvind Kejriwal getting bail today restores our faith in our judicial system and the democracy. We have been saying this from the very beginning that the case against Kejriwal was designed with an ulterior motive."

BJP mocks AAP's ‘Satyamev Jayate’ remark

BJP leader Manjinder Sirsa slammed Aam Aadmi Party over bail granted to Kejriwal."On Arvind Kejriwal getting bail, Aam Aadmi Party is saying 'Satyamev Jayate'. If getting bail is victory, I would like to tell that there is not a single person who was arrested for corruption and did not get bail," he told PTI.



"Getting bail doesn't mean there is no evidence against you. Evidence was there, and this is why the same court sent you to jail and then gave you bail, so you can't even say the court is biased," Sirsa added.