As India is ready to share Co-Win with other countries, here's what all you can do from this platform

The Centre will hold a global conclave on July 5 on Co-Win where it will share how the vaccination process is being held through this site, which is the 'tech backbone' of India's vaccination drive. Health and technology experts from across the globe will take part in the conclave as India is ready to share the open-source software free of cost with other countries. A total of 50 countries, including Canada, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Nigeria, Uganda, Vietnam, Iraq, Dominican Republic, the UAE has expressed their interest in knowing about the Co-Win platform.

Here is all you can do with the help of Co-Win

The full form of Co-Win is Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work. It was introduced by the central government in January when the vaccination drive against Covid-19 began. It is a website for beneficiaries and for officials associated with the vaccination process, there is a different mobile application.

Registration, vaccine slot booking

Registering through one's mobile number, one can book a vaccination slot on Co-Win. Prior registration on Cowin.gov.in is not mandatory anymore, but registration on this site remains mandatory so that every vaccination remains on the record.

Certificate download

From one's account on Co-Win, one can download the vaccination certificate after vaccination which in the coming days will become a crucial travel document. The ministry of external affairs has expressed hopes that the Co-Win certificate will also be recognised by other countries as valid proof of vaccination.

Editing certificate

The platform now provides the option of editing any error in the vaccine certificate.

Add passport details to the certificate

To facilitate Indians planning to travel abroad, the platform now offers the option of linking one's passport with that of the Covid-19 vaccine certificate.

Merge certificates

In case, beneficiaries have got two doses registering from two different phone numbers and have received two different certificates, they can now merge these two certificates.