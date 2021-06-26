CoWin to allow users to link Covid-19 certificates to passports: How to do it

CoWin, the country's Covid-19 vaccination platform, will now allow international travellers to link their vaccination certificates to passports. The information was shared on the official Twitter handle of the Aarogya Setu app.

"Now you can update your passport number in your vaccination certificate," the Aarogya Setu handle tweeted.

In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as well



Entering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details — Aarogya Setu (@SetuAarogya) June 24, 2021





Here is how to link passport to vaccination certificate:

(1.) Login to cowin.gov.in and enter your credentials.

(2.) Select "Raise an issue."

(3.) Click on "Passport" and, from the drop-down menu, select the name of the person whose certificate is to be linked to the passport.

(4.) Enter the passport number and click on "Submit."

(5.) The user will receive the updated certificate "within seconds."

(6.) If the name on the certificate does not match with that on the passport, you can request for the correction of name as well.

(7.) Entering a passport number and requesting name change can be done just once. Thus, care should be taken while entering the details.

How to edit personal details:

(1.) Go to cowin.gov.in and login.

(2.) Select "Raise an issue."

(3.) Click on "Correction in certificate' and from the drop-down menu, select the person whose details you want o change.

(4.) Click on all the options where corrections are to be made and edit the details.

(5.) Click on "Submit.



