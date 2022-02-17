As India sees a drop in daily Covid cases, top 5 states with highest surge

After weeks of worrying surge in coronavirus cases, driven by Omicron, India has now been witnessing a drop in daily infections in signs of relief. In the last 24 hours, the country registered 30,757 fresh infections – the daily surge had been above the 50,000-mark till February 12 after an uptick in January.

Kerala (12,223), Maharashtra (2,748), Karnataka (1,894), Rajasthan (1,702) and Madhya Pradesh (1,388) are the top five states where the daily spike has been the highest in the last 24 hours.

In terms of seven-day average spike too, Kerala has seen the highest surge followed by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Last month, several states had brought fresh curbs to check the spread of highly infectious Omicron variant.

On Wednesday, the central government told the states to review the curbs. “Presently, as the case trajectory across the nation is showing a sustained downward trend, it will be useful if states/UTs review and amend/do away with the additional restrictions so imposed after considering the trend of new cases, active cases and positivity within the state and UT,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told states and union territories in a letter.

Shortly after, Haryana removed all the restrictions. The state – neighbouring Delhi – registered 703 cases in the last 24 hours. Over the last one week, it has on an average seen 1,000 cases.

Delhi too has seen a drop in cases. After registering record daily cases on Janury 14, (28,000), it has been logging less than 1,000 cases a day since Feb 12. The worst of the third wave might be over in the country, the country’s Covid graph suggests.

Across the country, over 3.32 lakh cases are active, and the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.04 percent, the latest health bulletin shows.

Andaman and Nicobar (7), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (2), Lakshadweep (14) and Nagaland (15) are among the states that recorded the lowest surge in the last 24 hours.

