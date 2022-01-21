As Meghalaya turns 50, govt plans year-long celebrations to mark the occasion

The northeastern state of Meghalaya is celebrating its 50th formation day on Friday. To mark the golden jubilee celebrations, the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government has planned to celebrate the occasion by inaugurating projects throughout the year.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam on January 21, 1972. It was previously part of two districts the United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, and the Garo Hills.

The state had planned grand celebrations, but the plans were scuttled due to the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, chief minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday. "We have listed close to about 300 projects… We have decided that rather than inaugurating things in one day on the 50th year of statehood golden jubilee celebration, we will inaugurate them throughout the year so that the meaning increases," he also said.

The official programme is scheduled to be held today at the JN Complex, which can accommodate close to 3,000 plus people. However, only 30 per cent occupancy has been permitted in view of the Covid-19 protocol. The guests are also required to strictly follow Covid protocols like wearing face masks and sanitising their hands at regular intervals.

All the districts will be connected online to the programme in Shillong as separate events will not be held in the districts given the Covid-19 situation, the chief minister had also informed.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Meghalaya reported as many as 329 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the highest one day spike. The state has a total of 1,629 active cases and the death toll stands at 1,494. The overall caseload is 87,404.

With 1,117 active cases and 1016 deaths, state capital Shillong is among the worst-hit districts.

