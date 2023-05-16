As NDA completes nine years, new Parliament building likely to be inaugurated by May end

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BySanskriti Falor
May 16, 2023 03:27 PM IST

The new Parliament building complex is 64,500 square metre and is a part of the Central Vista project worth ₹20,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the new Parliament building, which is at the heart of Lutyens in Delhi, soon. It has been constructed as part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. The new Parliament building will be inaugurated end of the month, which is around the time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will complete nine years in power, people familiar with the matter said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the construction of new parliament complex. (File)

Over a month ago, Prime Minister Modi went on a surprise visit to the building. With Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Modi spent over an hour at the upcoming complex and inspected various works. The prime minister observed the faculties coming up at both Houses of Parliament and interacted with the construction workers and the officials, sources added.

The PM laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in 2020. In September 2021, he visited the site of the new complex and interacted with the workers present there.

As he laid the foundation stone, Modi said, “The need was felt for a new Parliament building for years. 21st century India needs a new Parliament complex. The old building fulfilled the needs of the country, the new Parliament building will fulfil the country’s aspirations.”

The new Parliament building complex is 64,500 square metre and is a part of the Central Vista project worth 20,000 crore. The cost of the Parliament building project has been estimated at 971 crore. The building will be earthquake resistant and would involve 2,000 workers directly and 9,000 indirectly. The new parliament building will be having a capacity to house around 1,200 MPs.

