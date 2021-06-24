Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / As part of SCO framework: India proposes plan against Pak terror groups
india news

As part of SCO framework: India proposes plan against Pak terror groups

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) framework
By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:52 PM IST
HT Image

New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as part of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) framework. He said this during the meeting of national security chiefs in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on Wednesday.

Doval also said that there is a need to monitor new technologies used by terrorists, including drones for smuggling of weapons, and misuse of the Dark Web, artificial intelligence, blockchain and social media.

Strongly condemning terrorism in all forms and manifestations, the NSA emphasised on the need for full implementation of United Nations resolutions and targeted sanctions against designated terrorist individuals and entities. He said perpetrators of terrorism including cross-border terror attacks should be expeditiously brought to justice.

He also said that there is a need to preserve gains made in last two decades in Afghanistan and give top priority to the welfare of its people. “India fully supports SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, which should be more active,” said Doval.

“Though India became SCO Member in 2017, it has physical, spiritual, cultural and philosophical inter-linkages for centuries with countries that now make up SCO,” Doval further said.

On the sidelines of the meeting of SCO’s national security chiefs, Doval had a long meeting with Russian NSA Nikolai Patrushev. They discussed contemporary developments of bilateral, regional and global significance.

The two leaders also exchanged their views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and the Asia-Pacific region during the meeting.

The Beijing-based SCO is an eight-member economic and security bloc and has emerged as one of the largest transregional international organisations.

India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China and the four Central Asian countries of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP