Home / India News / ‘As per the Indian culture’: Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

‘As per the Indian culture’: Saibaba temple appeals to devotees to come in civilised attire

india Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 16:24 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Pune
The Saibaba temple trust at Shirdi in Maharashtra has put up boards appealing to devotees to be dressed in a “civilised” manner, or as per the “Indian culture”, when they come to the sacred place to offer prayers.

He said the appeal was made after devotees complained that some people come to the shrine, located at Shirdi in Ahmedanagar district, in “objectionable” attire.

