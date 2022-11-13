Amid Chennai waterlogging, Stalin inspects affected parts: ‘Only when it rains…'

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing rain in most parts of the state with a red alert having been declared in several districts. The state capital of Chennai saw heavy-waterlogging in many areas as civic authorities were criticised on social media. As the state and the capital city continue to get battered by the downpour, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inspected some rain-hit parts. While speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister was quoted as saying that "only during rains, there might be water stagnation but after sometime, it is dry”. He is also set to travel to Seerkazhi in the Nagapattinam district, Mayiladuthurai district and the Cuddalore district later in the day to take a stock of the situation.

Amid criticism over drainage issues, Stalin assured, “Everything is going well. There are issues. The public works department and authorities have been working together to tackle the concerns. With more rain being anticipated, work is being done, there is nothing to worry about."

At one point, amid questions, he also asked: “Where is the water? Show me…”

Multiple videos and visuals were shared on social media showing the waterlogged streets in Chennai and rest of Tamil Nadu as users questioned the authorities.

As per the latest statement by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood later this week (around November 16). While downpour is expected across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next five days, heavy rain was predicted on Sunday for most areas in the southern state.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts of Tamil Nadu,” reads the IMD bulletin. For Chennai, moderate rain is expected over the next 48 hours.

"Northeast monsoon has been active over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area," the weather office further highlighted.

(With inputs from ANI)

