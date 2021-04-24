As second wave rages, good Samaritans across India stand up to fight Covid-19

Healthcare and frontline workers are racing against time to help the nation avert the crisis brought on by the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Police personnel, essential workers and social organisations are heavily involved in helping people who are either infected with the virus or are adversely affected due to economic or social reasons brought about by the pandemic.

Many people seeing the nation suffer in these times of crisis have also shown their courage and empathy and extended a helping hand to the people impacted by the disease. Here is a list of few instances where well-meaning Indians have stood up to the challenge posed by Covid-19:

1. Abhishek Gupta, owner of an oxygen plant in Mayapuri and Inderjeet Singh Monty, president of Mayapuri Trading Association saw the oxygen crisis Delhi is facing and worked round-the-clock to provide oxygen to private hospitals in west Delhi. People from all over Delhi who are in urgent need of medical oxygen have received help from them and over the past few days 500-600 people went there to get their cylinders refilled. “The whole cost of this is borne out by Abhishek. He told us to help manage the things on ground and ensure that people's demands are being met,” Monty told news agency PTI. A similar effort has been taken up by a gurdwara at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. Under the ‘Oxygen Langar’ initiative, the gurdwara pledged to provide oxygen to people until they find a hospital bed.

2. In a hospital in Surat, Nancy Ayeza Mistry, who is four months’ pregnant, takes care of patients while observing Roza. Mistry said that for her attending to patients is akin to praying. “I am doing my duty as a nurse. I consider serving people as a form of prayer,” Mistry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

3. A woman constable in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur police station who could not leave the precinct was assisted by her colleagues who celebrated her Haldi ceremony there. The constable could not avail a leave owing to sheer volume of work as Rajasthan reported a spike in the number of cases.

4. Ranchi's Ravi is happy to drop anybody who needs a ride to the hospital. He drives an auto-rickshaw for a living and has shared his number on social media for anyone who needs a ride or is sick and has been refused a ride. “I have been doing this since April 15. It started with an old woman who needed a ride to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (Rims) but was refused by others. My phone number is on social media so that people can reach out to me,” Ravi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

5. Noida-based social activist Kiran Verma with his Maruti Suzuki Esteem offered to drop people who wanted to donate their plasma at a blood bank and provided food to people in need at their doorstep. “The motivation is simply that these are very difficult times and I just wanted to encourage more people to come forward and show that we all are together in this tough time,” Verma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Verma had attended more than 600 calls till now.

Healthcare and frontline workers are racing against time to help the nation avert the crisis brought on by the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India. Police personnel, essential workers and social organisations are heavily involved in helping people who are either infected with the virus or are adversely affected due to economic or social reasons brought about by the pandemic. Many people seeing the nation suffer in these times of crisis have also shown their courage and empathy and extended a helping hand to the people impacted by the disease. Here is a list of few instances where well-meaning Indians have stood up to the challenge posed by Covid-19: 1. Abhishek Gupta, owner of an oxygen plant in Mayapuri and Inderjeet Singh Monty, president of Mayapuri Trading Association saw the oxygen crisis Delhi is facing and worked round-the-clock to provide oxygen to private hospitals in west Delhi. People from all over Delhi who are in urgent need of medical oxygen have received help from them and over the past few days 500-600 people went there to get their cylinders refilled. “The whole cost of this is borne out by Abhishek. He told us to help manage the things on ground and ensure that people's demands are being met,” Monty told news agency PTI. A similar effort has been taken up by a gurdwara at Indirapuram in Ghaziabad. Under the ‘Oxygen Langar’ initiative, the gurdwara pledged to provide oxygen to people until they find a hospital bed. 2. In a hospital in Surat, Nancy Ayeza Mistry, who is four months’ pregnant, takes care of patients while observing Roza. Mistry said that for her attending to patients is akin to praying. “I am doing my duty as a nurse. I consider serving people as a form of prayer,” Mistry was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. MORE FROM THIS SECTION ‘Unless world is vaccinated, variants will grow’: Dr Drew Weissman Justice NV Ramana sworn in as Chief Justice of India On Covishield price row, Centre says it will procure vaccine at ₹150 Liquor prices to go up in Haryana in May as new excise policy kicks in 3. A woman constable in Rajasthan’s Dungarpur police station who could not leave the precinct was assisted by her colleagues who celebrated her Haldi ceremony there. The constable could not avail a leave owing to sheer volume of work as Rajasthan reported a spike in the number of cases. 4. Ranchi's Ravi is happy to drop anybody who needs a ride to the hospital. He drives an auto-rickshaw for a living and has shared his number on social media for anyone who needs a ride or is sick and has been refused a ride. “I have been doing this since April 15. It started with an old woman who needed a ride to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (Rims) but was refused by others. My phone number is on social media so that people can reach out to me,” Ravi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. 5. Noida-based social activist Kiran Verma with his Maruti Suzuki Esteem offered to drop people who wanted to donate their plasma at a blood bank and provided food to people in need at their doorstep. “The motivation is simply that these are very difficult times and I just wanted to encourage more people to come forward and show that we all are together in this tough time,” Verma was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Verma had attended more than 600 calls till now.