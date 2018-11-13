As severe cyclonic storm Gaja heads to Tamil Nadu coast, here’s a look at cyclone categories

The weather office has warned of a cyclonic storm hitting coastal Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh in the next 24 hours and has warned fishermen against venturing into the Bay of Bengal until Thursday and asked those in the mid-sea to return to shores.

“It is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours,” a Met office bulletin said.

In October, a ‘very severe cyclonic storm’ Titli made landfall along Odisha coast and left 62 people dead.

How are the cyclones categorised? What do these categories mean? Here’s all you need to know:

Categories of Cyclones

Category 1: Wind and gales of 90-125 kph, negligible house damage, some damage to trees and crops.

Category 2: Destructive winds of 125-164 kph. Minor house damage, significant damage to trees, crops and vehicles, risk of power failure.

Category 3: Very destructive winds of 165-224 kph. Some roof and structural damage, some caravans destroyed, power failure likely.

Category 4: Very destructive winds of 225-279 kph. Significant roofing loss and structural damage, vehicles blown away, widespread power failures.

Category 5: Very destructive winds gusts of more than 280 kph. Extremely dangerous with widespread destruction.

