Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / As Vijay Rupani resigns, CR Patil, Nitil Patel among frontrunners for CM post
india news

As Vijay Rupani resigns, CR Patil, Nitil Patel among frontrunners for CM post

Gujarat Cabinet minister RC Faldu, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia are some of the contenders for the top post in the state. 
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday and thanked PM Modi and the people of Gujarat for giving him an opportunity to serve the state.

The BJP leadership has not yet commented on Vijay Rupani's sudden resignation but reports said that the process of announcing Rupani's successor ahead of the assembly election next year is already on and the frontrunners are deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, state Cabinet minister RC Faldu, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, state BJP vice president Gordhan Zadafia.

Though the resignation that Rupani submitted to the governor on Saturday comes as unexpected, the change of guard in BJP-rules states ahead of elections is not new as this is the fourth resignation of a chief minister this year, following Uttarkhand's Trivendra Singh Rawat, Tirath Singh Rawat and Karnataka's BS Yeddyurappa.

"People of Gujarat would have appreciated has Mr Rupani resigned for his monumental mismanagement of Covid crisis. This resignation comes purely to take care of electoral assembly polls in mind," Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted.

Here is a look at the frontrunners

Nitin Patel is currently serving as the deputy chief minister of Gujarat. He is also the minister of finance, health, medical education among others.

Mansukh Mandaviya belongs to the Leuva Patel community of Bhavnagar and is the Union health minister. He is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat

RELATED STORIES

RC Faldu was the former president of the state BJP unit and is the present Cabinet minister of agriculture, rural development and transport.

CR Patil is the present chief of the state BJP unit. He represents Navsari in the Lok Sabha.

Gordhan Zadafia is a Gujarat BJP leader with roots in the Vishva Hindu Parishad.

While there was a buzz regarding Uttarakhand and Karnataka, the party did not drop any hint regarding the removal of Vijay Rupani. Reports said Union home minister Amit Shah will reach Gujarat on Saturday night while the state party leadership has already met the MLAs.

“The journey of Gujarat’s development should be moved under new leadership that’s why I have resigned. Will perform the new role assigned by the party. In the last 5 years. I have got full support and cooperation of people during elections and by-elections," Rupani said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay rupani nitin patel gujarat pm modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rains threaten kharif crops, onion prices

From development to relay race: What Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said after quitting

News updates from HT: Mumbai rape case accused under police custody till Sept 21

Low pressure over Rajasthan behind Delhi's massive rain, more predicted 
TRENDING TOPICS
Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes
World Suicide Prevention Day
India vs England
Ganesh Chaturthi 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ganesha Chaturthi
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP