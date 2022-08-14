As Yamuna water level rises, Kejriwal urges people to avoid visiting river banks
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged people to avoid going to river banks as the Yamuna water level has increased in the national capital. Appealing to people to cooperate with the government and administration, Kejriwal said all adequate arrangements have been made for people living near the Yamuna.
“The water level of Yamuna has increased in Delhi, my appeal to all is to avoid going towards the banks of the river. We have made adequate arrangements for the people living near the Yamuna. Cooperate with the government and administration. We are monitoring the situation and are ready to deal with any situation,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter.
Kejriwal's tweet was in reply to Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot who said, “In view of the rising water level of Yamuna, all the agencies concerned have been put on high alert. There is an appeal to the people to stay away from the river. We are monitoring the situation under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Camps have been set up for the displaced, where necessary arrangements have been made for their accommodation and food.”
According to the flood control room, the water level dipped from 205.88 metres at 8 pm on Saturday to 204.83 metres at 8 am on Sunday, reported news agency PTI. The water level in the Yamuna had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Friday. A water level of 204.5 metres is said to be at the “warning level” while the “danger level” prompts evacuation efforts of people living along the banks of the Yamuna.
The irrigation and flood control department of the Delhi government had issued the first flood warning for the city on Thursday after over 300,000 cusecs of water were released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar on August 11.
Reportedly, the water levels of the Yamuna river are likely to dip to 204.75 metres between 11am and 1pm on Sunday.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
Delayed response, help came an hour late, says Vinayak Mete’s driver
Shiv Sangram Party head Vinayak Mete, 52, lost his life on Sunday morning as his SUV car met with an accident on the Pune-Mumbai express highway. Mete was grievously injured and so was his bodyguard, Ram Dogale, while his driver, Eknath Kadam, suffered minor injuries. Kadam reportedly said that they got a late response from the authorities on the highway which caused the ambulance to reach the spot nearly an hour late.
-
Over 17,327 people killed in road accidents caused by speeding in 2019-20 in Pune
More than 17,327 people have lost their lives in road accidents caused by speeding vehicles across Maharashtra in 2019 and 2020 despite stringent traffic measures by authorities. Statistics compiled by the Maharashtra highway police reveal that over 17,327 people have died while 32,669 have been injured in a total 9,464 accidents in 2019 and 2020. According to the police, speeding remains the leading cause of accidental deaths, especially on highways.
-
Monday Musings: As nation turns 75; places, personalities, and brands that define Pune
In one of Pu La's speeches delivered at Pune Municipal Corporation's premises sometime during the 1970s, prominent Marathi author Pu La Deshpande said, the city offered India its foundation for democracy. “If someone asks me what Pune has offered to India, I would say it's the foundation for democracy, which is all about expressing opinion. In Pune, everyone has an opinion and an urgency to put it across.”
-
Nation turns 75: From tongas to buses to metros, Pune’s public transport finally comes of age
In the pre-independence era, tongas and bicycles were a popular mode of transport to travel in the city, which was then limited to only peth areas; whereas a bullock cart was used for long distance travel. Pune was also known as the 'city of bicycles' as many of them had bicycles. On June 1, 1948, the first state transport bus was launched between Pune and Ahmednagar.
-
Various events to mark I-Day in U.P. capital
The state government is all set to celebrate the 75th Independence Day with fervour on Monday. The main function will be held between the Vidha Bhavan and the Lok Bhavan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will unfurl the national flag at the function. Preparations for the special event were in full swing on Sunday. Honouring India's culture This year's Independence Day is special as India is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.
