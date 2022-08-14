In pics: People suffer as overflowing Yamuna inundated low-lying areas in Delhi

As the overflowing Yamuna river inundated the low-lying areas in Delhi, residents have evacuated their houses and are living on the roadside. The water level in the Yamuna breached the danger mark of 205.33 metre on Friday and now is receding, reported PTI.

According to the flood control room, the water level dipped from 205.88 metres at 8pm on Saturday to 204.83 metres at 8am on Sunday, reported PTI.

The irrigation and flood control department of the Delhi government issued the first flood warning for the city on Thursday after over 300,000 cusecs of water were released into the Yamuna from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana’s Yamuna Nagar on August 11. The river had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Friday around 4pm.

A water level of 204.5m is said to be at the “warning level” while the “danger level” prompts evacuation efforts of people living along the banks of the Yamuna.

Reportedly, the water levels of the Yamuna river are likely to dip to 204.75 metres between 11am and 1pm on Sunday.

Around 5,000 people living in low-lying areas close to the river have been moved to tents near Commonwealth Games Village, Hathi Ghat and Link road; while around 2,000 people have been moved to safer places in the northeast district.

According to officials, approximately 37,000 people who live in Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding.

