As your Pradhan Sevak, I feel your pain of losing loved ones, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he too feels the same pain and loss that people across the country are feeling after losing loved ones to Covid-19.

While speaking on the occasion of the transfer of the eighth installment under the PM-KISAN, PM Modi called the coronavirus an 'invisible enemy' and urged people to continue taking precautions such as social distancing and using face masks to protect themselves and their families.

"After 100 years, such a terrible epidemic is testing the world, step by step. There is an invisible enemy in front of us. We have lost many of our close ones to this enemy," he said.

"The pain that the countrymen have endured, the pain that many people have gone through, I feel the same pain. Being your 'Pradhan Sevak', I share your sentiment," PM Modi added.

He further urged people to get vaccinated as it the best defence again Covid-19 and said that the Central and State governments are doing their best to increase vaccination.

"The corona vaccine is a great means of defence. The Central and State Governments together are making continuous efforts to enable more and more countrymen to get vaccinated at a rapid pace. So far, around 18 crore vaccine doses have been given across the country," he said.

"Free vaccination is being done in government hospitals across the country. So whenever your turn comes, make sure to get inoculated. This will give us protection and reduce the risk of serious illness," he said.

India on Friday reported 3,43,144 new Covid-19 cases, 3,44,776 recoveries and 4,000 deaths, taking the total cases in the country to 2,40,46,809, the Union Health Ministry reported.

As many as 2,00,79,599 recoveries and 2,62,317 deaths have been recorded in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 37,04,893 active cases and a total of 17,92,98,584 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered so far.