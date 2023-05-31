Asaduddin Owaisi challenges BJP to ‘conduct surgical strike on China’

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has challenged Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) to carry out a surgical strike on China. His remarks came in the backdrop of its state chief Bandi Sanjay's claim that it will launch a "surgical strike in Telangana's Old City".

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi speaks to the media.(Chandrakant Paddhane )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During a public meeting in 2020 about the Hyderabad municipal elections, Singh had alleged that the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM Chief Owaisi were aiming to secure victory, with the backing of Rohingya, Pakistani, and Afghan voters, adding that once they win the southern state surgical strikes will be carried out in the Old City.

Also read | ‘Could’ve compared it with something else': Owaisi on RJD's ‘coffin’ tweet on new Parliament

“GHMC elections should not include voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan, or the Rohingya community. Once we win the election, we'll carry out a surgical strike on Old City”, Kumar had promised during his campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections.

Invoking that remark at a public meeting in Sangareddy on Tuesday, the AIMIM chief said, "They say a surgical strike will be done in the old city. Do a surgical strike on China if you have guts."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read | Owaisi's ‘untouchable’ jibe at Oppn, targets Centre over new Parliament row

Owaisi also hit out at Union home minister Amit Shah over his claim of a covert understanding between the AIMIM chief and Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, saying, "Why do you (Amit Shah) feel the pain, if the steering is in my hand?"

He said, "Crores of rupees were approved for temples and he (Amit Shah) says the steering is in my hand. If the steering is in my hand, then why do you feel the pain?"

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON