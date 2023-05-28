Home / India News / ‘Could’ve compared it with something else': Owaisi on RJD's ‘coffin’ tweet on new Parliament

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 28, 2023 01:20 PM IST

The RJD has defended the tweet, saying it was a representation of democracy being ‘buried.’

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) should have equated the new Parliament building with something else and not the coffin, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Sunday, amid controversy over the Lalu Prasad Yadav-led party's Twitter post.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/PTI)
Also Read | ‘Final nail in coffin’: BJP fumes as RJD's tweet over new Parliament building sparks row

“…the old (Parliament) building did not have clearance from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). Once upon a time, a controversy erupted when something fell on the late Mulayam Singh Yadav when he was having food in his party office in the old building. Now, why to equate with a coffin? You could have called it something else,” Owaisi said, according to news agency ANI.

In the tweet, which was posted even as the inauguration ceremony was underway, the RJD showed two images side-by-side. On the left side was that of a coffin, and on the right, one of the new Parliament building.

Hitting out at the RJD, the ruling BJP said the tweet will prove to be the ‘final nail’ in the Bihar party's ‘coffin.’ RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav, however, defended the party, saying that the tweet was a representation of democracy being ‘buried.’

The reference to the ‘burial’ of democracy was with respect to the opposition's contention that being the head of the state, President Droupadi Murmu – and not prime minister Narendra Modi – should have inaugurated the facility. or else it would be ‘murder’ of democracy. Eventually, as many as 21 opposition parties, including the RJD and AIMIM, chose to boycott Sunday's ceremony.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

asaduddin owaisi rjd
