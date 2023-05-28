Home / India News / ‘Final nail in coffin’: BJP fumes as RJD's tweet over new Parliament building sparks row

May 28, 2023 10:33 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Paty hit back at Lalu Prasad's party, describing the tweet as “disgusting”.

In a tweet, which is likely to trigger a controversy, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) equated the new Parliament building to a coffin that symbolises death. The RJD's official Twitter handle posted the picture alongside an image of the new Parliament with a 'yeh kya hai?' caption in Hindi.

A view of India's new Parliament building in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
The Bharatiya Janata Paty was quick to hit back at Lalu Prasad's party. Describing the tweet as “disgusting”, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “This will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of RJD’s politics. Trikon or Tribhuj has much significance in Indian system By the way the coffin is hexagonal or has 6 sided polygon.”

RJD leader Shakti Singh Yadav, however, said the tweet was a representation of democracy being buried.

“The coffin in our tweet is a representation of democracy being buried. The country will not accept this. Parliament is the temple of democracy and it is the place to have discussions…,” Yadav told news agency ANI.

The RJD's tweet comes even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation by unveiling the plaque marking the inauguration.

Ahead of the inauguration, the PM also felicitated the construction workers with traditional shawls and handed over mementoes. Modi also installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing puja.

Modi also bowed down as a mark of respect before the 'Sengol' during the ceremony to mark the beginning of the inauguration ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies)

