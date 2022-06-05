Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Asaduddin Owaisi's dig at BJP after migrant workers' unclaimed bicycles auctioned in UP
india news

Asaduddin Owaisi's dig at BJP after migrant workers' unclaimed bicycles auctioned in UP

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar in Saharanpur Kinshuk Srivastava said ₹21.2 lakh collected through the auction of the bicycles was deposited in the state exchequer.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi.(PTI file)
Updated on Jun 05, 2022 05:14 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the district administration of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh auctioned 5,400 bicycles of migrant labourers from the state and Bihar during Covid-induced lockdown over two years ago.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar in Saharanpur Kinshuk Srivastava said 21.2 lakh collected through the auction of the bicycles was deposited in the state exchequer. “It is now the discretion of the state government how to utilise the money,” the SDM added.

Retweeting a video posted by a journalist, Owaisi wrote, "After selling public-sector enterprises, the bicycles of the poor are being sold. If the BJP could, it will ask for a share in your property."

RELATED STORIES

Saharanpur district is the gateway to Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Around 25,000 labourers of UP and Bihar, who were working in these states, reached Saharanpur riding bicycles on their way back home during the lockdown.

On reaching Saharanpur, they were stopped and quarantined in Radha Swami Satsang enclosures. They were then sent to their native places through buses and tokens were given to them to collect their bicycles on their return.

These bicycles were parked in the open and got rusted in the past two years. Meanwhile, 14,600 labourers came back later and collected their bicycles while the remaining 5,400 bicycles turned into scrap. The SDM said after waiting for two years, the administration decided to auction the bicycles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
asaduddin owaisi uttar pradesh migrant workers
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP