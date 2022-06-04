Migrant labourers’ unclaimed bicycles auctioned for 21 lakh in UP’s Saharanpur

The district administration of Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday auctioned 5,400 bicycles which migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar had left here while rushing home from their places of work in Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh during Covid-induced lockdown over two years ago.

Giving this information, sub divisional magistrate (SDM) of Sadar in Saharanpur Kinshuk Srivastava said ₹21.2 lakh collected through auction of the bicycles was deposited in the state exchequer. “It is now the discretion of the state government how to utilise the money,” the SDM added.

Saharanpur district is gateway to Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Around 25,000 labourers of UP and Bihar, who were working in these states, reached Saharanpur riding bicycles on their way back home during the lockdown.

On reaching Saharanpur, they were stopped and quarantined in Radha Swami Satsang enclosures. They were then sent to their native places through buses and tokens were given to them to collect their bicycles on their return.

These bicycles were parked in the open and got rusted in the past two years. Meanwhile, 14,600 labourers came back later and collected their bicycles while the remaining 5400 bicycles turned into scrap. The SDM said after waiting for two years, the administration decided to auction the bicycles.