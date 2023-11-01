Owaisi's ‘bechare Rahul Gandhi’ dig after Congress MP's AIMIM ‘taking money’ claim

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the AIMIM fields candidates by taking money from the Bharatiya Janata Party wherever the Congress fights the BJP, drawing sharp reactions from Asaduddin Owaisi. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a poll rally at Kalwakurthy in Telangana, Gandhi reportedly said, "Wherever we go to fight the elections... Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tripura, wherever the Congress party fights with the BJP, MIM party takes money from the BJP and puts up candidates there."

The statement didn't go down as well with Owaisi who called Gandhi a “bechare” (poor guy).

Throwing a volley of questions at the Gandhi scion, Owaisi, on social media X, asked in Hindi, “Tell me, how much money did we take to support the UPA in the 2008 Nuclear deal? How much money did we receive to support Kiran Kumar Reddy's government in the 'no-confidence' motion in Andhra? To convince YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to support Pranab Mukherjee in the presidential election, how much money did I receive to meet him in jail? Did you lose the election in Amethi for free or did you receive money?"

Taking a dig at the Congress MP, Owaisi said, "Since 2014, you have only faced defeats, and I am not responsible for it."

Gandhi also taunted the BJP over its promise to make a backward caste leader as chief minister in Telangana and asked how could the saffron party do so when it was going to get only a meagre percentage of votes.

He said BJP leaders used to swagger about their chances in the state. However, the Congress had "punctured" the four tyres of BJP's vehicle in Telangana, he claimed.

"You will get two per cent votes here and how can you make a chief minister," he said.

Union home Minister Amit Shah had recently announced in a poll rally regarding making a backward class leader as CM if the BJP came to power in Telangana after the November 30 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON