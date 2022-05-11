Asani likely to weaken into cyclonic storm today: MeT

The coastal Andhra districts on Tuesday witnessed moderate rainfall as the severe cyclonic storm Asani in Bay of Bengal started moving north-westwards close to Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coast.

A bulletin from Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam said Asani was likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm by the morning of Wednesday and into a depression by Thursday morning.

The CWC predicted that there could be extremely heavy rain at one or two places over Krishna and Guntur districts; heavy to very heavy rain in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam. East Godavari and Yanam, West Godvari, Prakasam and Nellore districts by Wednesday morning.

Though there were only moderate rains in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatam and Parvatipuram Manyam districts, the heavy gale has caused considerable damage to power lines disrupting the power supply. Reports of trees getting uprooted are coming from different parts of north-coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Nearly 30 flights belonging to IndiGo, Air Asia and Air India, coming to and taking off from Visakhapatnam airport on Tuesday were cancelled because of the turbulent weather caused by heavy gales.

Visakhapatnam airport director K Srinivasa Rao said AirAsia Delhi-Vizag-Delhi and AirAsia Bengaluru-Vizag-Bengaluru were cancelled while Air India has cancelled two arrivals and two departures from the airport. Similary, IndiGo also cancelled all its 23 flights as a precautionary measure.

The CWC, Visakhapatnam, in its evening bulletin, said great danger signal-X (GD-X) was hoisted at Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Bheemunipatnam and Gangavaram ports. Great danger signal -VIII (GD-VIII) hoisted at Machilipatnam, Nizampatnam and Krishnapatnam ports.

“There would be squally winds with speed ranging from 45 kmph to 95 kmph are expected for the next two days in coastal Andhra. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam for the next two days,” the bulletin said.

It also warned of a storm surge inundating low lying areas of Krishna, East Godavari and West Godavari and Vishakhapatnam districts.

There could be damage to thatched huts, minor damages to power and communication lines, partial destruction of roads and some damage to paddy crops, banana, papaya trees and orchards due to the cyclonic storm, the bulletin said.

Indian Navy’s Eastern Command at Visakhapatnam is preparing to provide assistance in the event that severe cyclonic storm Asani makes landfall on May 11, a statement from the navy said.

Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla on Tuesday reviewed preparedness for severe cyclone Asani, which is moving over Bay of Bengal, off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, where rescue troops were deployed for assistance of civilians, officials said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine teams and kept seven more teams on standby in Andhra Pradesh while one team has been deployed and 17 units are on standby in Odisha.

As many as 12 teams were deployed and five teams were on standby in West Bengal while additional teams are also in readiness if required.

“The union home secretary today reviewed preparedness of central ministries, agencies and administrations of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha in view of cyclone ‘Asani’ in Bay of Bengal,” a home ministry spokesperson said.

