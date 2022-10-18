‘Ashamed to be an Indian’: Kerala governor on killing of Kashmiri pandits

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday lashed out over the killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and Kashmir. Stating that he “feels ashamed to be an Indian”, Khan said that “there cannot be a more heinous crime than the killing of innocent people”. The governor was speaking during the unveiling of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar's statue at Bangar village in Uttar Pradesh.

"There can be no greater crime than a murder, the killing of an innocent. I feel ashamed as an Indian. If a single person from my country has to leave his home and become a refugee, no amount of shame will suffice it," Khan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He further said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is “trying its best to prevent the targeting of the community.”

In the last year, several incidents of targeted killings have taken place in the Kashmir Valley.

On Saturday, a Kashmiri Pandit - identified as Puran Krishan Bhat - was attacked near his residence in the Chowdhary Gund area of the south Kashmir district. Bhat was rushed to a hospital in Shopian, but he was declared dead, the police said. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar had informed that the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, the proxy name of a militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

