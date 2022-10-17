Farooq Abdullah on targeted killings in Kashmir: ‘It will never stop until…’

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday said that killings won't stop in the Valley “until justice is served”. Speaking to reporters, the National Conference chief asked why the situation has not improved despite the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, which the BJP earlier blamed for the targeted killings.

The J&K leader was in Reasi district to meet and express his condolences to the family of party leader Babu Ram, who recently passed away.

When asked about the recent killings in the Valley, particularly that of a Kashmir Pandit in Shopian last Saturday, Abdullah said, “It will never stop until justice is served."

"It has been four years since Article 370 was revoked (in August 2019) but still people are dying. If Article 370 was responsible for killings then why this innocent Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat has been killed. There must be some reason to it. Article 370 was not responsible for killings because terrorism is being sponsored from outside,” he added.

Puran Krishan Bhat was attacked near his residence in the south Kashmir district. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sujit Kumar said the Kashmir Freedom Fighter (KFF) group, the proxy name of a militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders condemned the killing.

"Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," Sinha tweeted.

