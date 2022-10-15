Home / India News / Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

Updated on Oct 15, 2022 01:45 PM IST

The man, a Kashmiri Pandit, was shot inside his residence at Choudhary Gund in Shopian district.

Security forces have cordonned off the area and launched search operation to trace the killers. (HT file photo for representational purpose)
ByHT News Desk

A civilian was killed by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was fired upon by terrorists while he was on way to orchard at Chowdari Gund in Shopian. Bhat was rushed to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

“#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress, (sic)” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Security forces have cordonned off the area and launched search operation to trace the killers.

(Further details awaited…)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

jammu and kashmir
