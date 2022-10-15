Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists in J&K's Shopian

A civilian was killed by terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The victim, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, was fired upon by terrorists while he was on way to orchard at Chowdari Gund in Shopian. Bhat was rushed to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

“#Terrorists fired upon a #civilian (minority) Shri Puran Krishan Bhat while he was on way to orchard in Chowdari Gund #Shopian. He was immidiately shifted to hospital for treatment where he #succumbed. Area cordoned off. Search in progress, (sic)” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Security forces have cordonned off the area and launched search operation to trace the killers.

(Further details awaited…)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON