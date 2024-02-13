Ashok Chavan quitting Congress is like ‘son abandoning mother’: Sanjay Raut

Ashok Chavan quitting the Congress is like a son abandoning his own mother, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on Monday. Former Congress leader Ashok Chavan addressing the media outside his residence, at Churchgate, in Mumbai. (HT Photo)

Earlier in the day, Chavan, a former chief minister of Maharashtra, announced he had quit the Congress.

"If the son of Shankarrao Chavan, a stalwart who served as Maharashtra CM between 1975 and 1977, quits the Congress, then it is like a son abandoning his mother," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

Raut, however, said he believed Ashok Chavan was still with the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT).

"If he is saying he has not gone anywhere then there is no need for brouhaha over it. His family's entire life has been for the Congress. Whatever he is right now is due to the Congress," Raut added.

Amid speculation that the former CM may join the BJP, Raut said the ruling party left no stone unturned to indict the Nanded strongman in the Adarsh housing scam.

"We have faith in Ashokrao. Till yesterday, he was with us. During the seat sharing meeting, his opinions about certain seats in Marathwada were very firm, which shows he is still with us. I feel hopeful," Raut said.

However, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP added that if somebody was determined to take a certain step then who could stop such a person.

Asked about desertions from the grand old party, Raut said the Congress was like an old but immortal woman.