Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of destabilising state governments of Opposition parties

Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and his new cabinet, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday accused the new central government of attempting to “disturb and dismantle state governments of the opposition parties”.

Gehlot, however, also extended his wishes to the new government.

“Even before the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected BJP government, they are trying to disturb and dismantle the state governments of the opposition parties including West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. My best wishes from Jaipur,” Gehlot said in a tweet.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had demanded a floor test in the assembly, which was welcomed by Chief Minister Kamal Nath who expressed confidence of emerging victorious.

After a massive drubbing for their alliance in Lok Sabha elections, Congress and JD(S) leaders are in a huddle in Karnataka with some leaders openly talking about the friction in the coalition.

On Monday, Congress leader KN Rajanna claimed that the coalition government of JD(S) and Congress will collapse after June 10.

Both the states were swept by the BJP in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

The party also broke into Trinamool’s bastion in West Bengal and won 18 seats, close to Mamata Banerjee’s 22. Adding insult to injury, three MLAs of the TMC and over 60 councillors crossed over to the BJP recently.

The Prime Minister, along with his cabinet, is scheduled to take oath at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

First Published: May 30, 2019 15:29 IST