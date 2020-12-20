e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ashok Jagtap appointed Mumbai Congress chief

Ashok Jagtap appointed Mumbai Congress chief

The faction ridden party was without a full time city president since Milind Deora quit the post following the party’s defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

india Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 00:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Ashok Jagtap succeeds veteran leader Eknath Gaikwad, who was the acting president after Milind Deora quit following the party’s defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo @abhijitsapkal1)
Ashok Jagtap succeeds veteran leader Eknath Gaikwad, who was the acting president after Milind Deora quit following the party’s defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo @abhijitsapkal1)
         

The Congress on Saturday appointed Ashok Jagtap as Mumbai Congress president and Charan Singh Sapra as working president.

Jagtap succeeds veteran leader Eknath Gaikwad, who was the acting president after Milind Deora quit following the party’s defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Ashok Jagtap, who is known as Bhai Jagtap in political circles, is a trade union leader and former legislator. Sapra, on the other hand, started his innings with the party as a student leader.

The faction ridden party was without a full time president since Deora quit the post.

HK Patil, party’s in charge of Maharashtra, had recently held discussions with city and state leaders on selection of the new city unit chief to revive the party organisation ahead of 2022 Mumbai civic polls. Earlier this week, all key Mumbai Congress leaders were summoned to Delhi by Congress top brass to discuss the issue. Following it, Jagtap and Sapra’s appointment was announced.

A senior party leader said the leadership decided to appoint a Marathi face as Mumbai unit head.

The party leadership has also tried to accommodate different factions within the party by appointing their leaders in key positions. Mohammad Arif Naseem Khan will head the campaign committee while Amarjit Singh Manhans will head coordination committee. Suresh Shetty has been appointed head of manifesto and publication committee. Khan, Manhans and Shetty were aspirants for the city unit chief’s post.

“Our priority is to rejuvenate the party organisation in Mumbai and ensure that the party wins forthcoming Mumbai civic polls,” said Sapra.

tags
top news
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
India bans Covid-19 rapid antigen test kits by Korean company for 7 days
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Alarm over new Covid-19 variant puts London in lockdown
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
Farmers’ protest day 24: Haryana CM meets Tomar, agitation intensifies
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
North Kerala on high alert after 11-yr-old boy dies due to shigella bacterial infection
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
Ladakh standoff: Xi appoints new general for PLA’s Western Theatre Command
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
‘No justification for seizures,’ says Omar Abdullah on ED action
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Shami ruled out of remaining Australia Tests due to fractured arm
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
Watch: How PM Modi wants ASSOCHAM to help farmers, boost rural economy
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In