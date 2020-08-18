e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner

Ashok Lavasa resigns as Election Commissioner

Lavasa had had several stints in various government departments, including as secretary in the Union finance ministry. As CEC, Lavasa would have overseen elections in West Bengal, Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 17:08 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ashok Lavasa resigned as election commissioner on August 18, 2020.
Ashok Lavasa resigned as election commissioner on August 18, 2020.(HT File )
         

Election Commissioner (EC) Ashok Lavasa, who was expected to take over the poll body next year, tendered his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday, officials close to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer told HT.

The 1980-batch Haryana cadre IAS officer had almost two years remaining in his tenure as EC . He would have taken over as the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) from Sunil Arora.

However, his exit puts EC Sushil Chandra in the fray for the poll watchdog’s top job.

Lavasa had had several stints in various government departments, including as secretary in the Union finance ministry. As CEC, Lavasa would have overseen elections in West Bengal, Manipur, Goa, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Lavasa didn’t indicate when he’d for Manila, where he is slated to join the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in September.

ADB authorities had announced on July 15 that Lavasa has been appointed as the vice-president for private sector operations and public-private partnerships (PPP).

“Mr. Lavasa has a long and distinguished career in the Indian civil service. He is currently one of the Election Commissioners of India and previously served in a range of senior posts including as Union Finance Secretary of India; Union Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change; and Union Secretary for the Ministry of Civil Aviation. He has extensive experience in public-private partnerships and infrastructure development at the state and federal levels, with deep knowledge of public policy and the role of the private sector,” ADD said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

Earlier, EC officials close to Lavasa had told HT that would take up the job.

“It is a prestigious assignment and he was happy to be considered,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

A former poll official said the last time an EC quit was in 1973, when Nagendra Singh, the then CEC resigned to join the International Court of Justice in the Hague, the Netherlands.

Singh served with the then President of India before he took over the poll body.

Lavasa was one of the key dissenters, when the poll body took a call on whether or not to give a “clean chit” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah for speeches violating the model code conduct ahead of the last year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Lavasa had dissented on three points against PM Modi such as for asking for votes in the name of Balakot strike, for saying that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had found a “minority seat” in Wayanad to contest from and that “new India gave a fitting reply to Pakistan”.

He was the sole dissenter in the three-member poll body to object to the speeches.

Lavasa’s family, including his wife Noel Lavasa, were subsequently under the scanner of the Income Tax Department for alleged discrepancies. The department also surveyed Nourish Organic Foods, where Lavasa’s son is a director.

tags
top news
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In