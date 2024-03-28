 Ashoka University reacts after videos show students raising casteist slogans | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Ashoka University reacts after videos show students raising casteist slogans

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 10:13 AM IST

Ashoka University said it attaches great value to freedom of expression, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect.

Ashoka University in Haryana's Sonipat on Wednesday issued a statement pledging to take necessary measures to ensure peace and harmony after videos of students making casteist remarks surfaced on social media. Ashoka University said it deplores the expression of hatred directed against an individual or group.

In a video, students of Ashoka University are seen shouting slogans such as "we need a caste census" and “Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad”,

A video, part of a student demonstration, has drawn flak on social media platform X (formally Twitter). In the video, students are seen shouting slogans such as "we need a caste census" and “Brahmin-Baniyawaad Murdabad”, news agency ANI reported.

In the statement, Ashoka University said it attaches great value to freedom of expression and vigorous debate, but it also attaches great importance to mutual respect. The university highlighted its “Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression”, saying such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others.

"The university deplores expressions of hatred directed against any individual or group. Ashoka University's Guidelines on Protecting Freedom of Expression have clearly laid down that such freedom of expression is not unlimited and enjoins respect for the rights and sensibilities of others. This is essential to preserving the spirit of community at Ashoka," the statement read.

“Actions that make the atmosphere intimidating, threatening or hostile to individuals or groups are therefore regarded as serious offences and are subject to university disciplinary procedure. The university will take all measures necessary to ensure that peace and harmony on campus is not disturbed,” it added.

Reacting to the video, Infosys chief financial officer (CFO) Mohandas Pai took to social media X and said, “This is very shocking, if true. Why is there so much caste hatred in @AshokaUniv? Will @sbikh Pl take action to stop such hatred, if true?”

He tagged education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, asking the government to look into why such hatred prevails. “How can universities keep quiet?” he asked.

Students at Ashoka University have been demanding the administration to set up an Equal Opportunity Cell.

The protest is headed by the university's Social Justice Forum (SJF), an independent student body advocating the rights of those from ethnic and religious minority backgrounds.

