Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Visuals surface from ancient stepwell ASI found in Sambhal's Chandausi

ANI |
Dec 23, 2024 10:16 AM IST

Sambhal's DM, Rajendra Pensiya, confirmed the finding, stating that a 'baoli' (stepwell) with an area of 400 square meters had been unearthed

Visuals from Chandausi, Sambhal, show excavation work carried out at an age-old stepwell, which was uncovered by a team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Sunday.

Workers during excavation work at a site at Chandausi area, in Sambhal district on Sunday.(PTI)
Workers during excavation work at a site at Chandausi area, in Sambhal district on Sunday.(PTI)

The discovery was made after the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in the district, which had been closed for 46 years.

Sambhal's District Magistrate, Rajendra Pensiya, confirmed the finding, stating that a 'baoli' (stepwell) with an area of 400 square meters had been unearthed. He explained, "The structure, which has around four chambers, includes floors made of marble and bricks. The second and third floors are made of marble, while the upper floors are built from bricks." He also added, "This baoli is said to have been built during the time of the grandfather of Bilari's king."

The excavation work began after a public meeting on Saturday, which brought attention to the structure. Pensiya said, "The structure is fully covered in mud, and the Nagar Palika team is removing the topsoil. Currently, only 210 square meters are uncovered, and the rest is occupied. We will take action to remove the encroachment." He further estimated the stepwell could be over 150 years old.

Krishna Kumar Sonkar, the Executive Officer of the Municipal Corporation, shared, "As soon as we came to know that there was a baoli here, we started the excavation work. We will continue the work as we learn more about it."

In another related development, an ASI team also conducted a survey of the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal, inspecting five shrines and 19 wells in the area. DM Pensiya stated that the inspection lasted 8-10 hours and covered around 24 areas. "ASI will submit its report to us... a total of around 24 areas were surveyed," the district magistrate added.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On