Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar thrown open to visitors

Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was opened for visitors on Sunday.

Deemed as Asia’s largest tulip garden, it is situated on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range by the banks of the Dal Lake.

Floriculture department officials said 1.25 million tulip bulbs were sown in the garden this year.

#WATCH: Srinagar's Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip garden featuring 53 varieties of tulips was opened for visitors yesterday. pic.twitter.com/4ZFJRKK5Wi — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

Forty eight varieties of different hues present a mesmerizing spectacle to the visitors.

Javaid Mustafa Mir, state minister for floriculture, said this year would bring enough tourists to Kashmir.

Tulip is a very short-lived flower that comes to bloom in spring and lasts for barely a fortnight.