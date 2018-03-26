 Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar thrown open to visitors | india news | Hindustan Times
Mar 26, 2018-Monday
Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar thrown open to visitors

Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is situated on the foothills of Zabarwan mountain range. Nearly 1.25 million tulip bulbs were sown in the garden this year.

Updated: Mar 26, 2018 08:18 IST
Visitors take selfies on their visit to Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, believed to be Asia’s largest, in Srinagar on Sunday.
Visitors take selfies on their visit to Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, believed to be Asia’s largest, in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Srinagar’s Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was opened for visitors on Sunday.

Deemed as Asia’s largest tulip garden, it is situated on the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain range by the banks of the Dal Lake.

Floriculture department officials said 1.25 million tulip bulbs were sown in the garden this year.

Forty eight varieties of different hues present a mesmerizing spectacle to the visitors.

Javaid Mustafa Mir, state minister for floriculture, said this year would bring enough tourists to Kashmir.

Tulip is a very short-lived flower that comes to bloom in spring and lasts for barely a fortnight.

