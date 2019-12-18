e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / India News / Ask govt to scrap CAA: 12 oppn parties to President

Ask govt to scrap CAA: 12 oppn parties to President

india Updated: Dec 18, 2019 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: A delegation of representatives from 12 opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday and urged him to ask the government to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Gandhi accused the government of “shutting down” the voices of the people and bringing legislations that are not acceptable to them.

The whole country is agitating against the CAA, she said, adding that the opposition was anguished over the police action against the protesters in the Northeast and in Delhi.

“The situation is very serious. We fear that it may spread even further.We are very anguished at the manner in which police dealt with peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear a bunch of petitions, including from some leaders of political parties, challenging the CAA.

Apart from Gandhi, the delegation comprised All India Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, TR Baalu of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Ram Gopal Yadav and Javed Ali of the Samajwadi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, D Raja of the Communist Party of India, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Manoj Jha, ET Mohammad Basheer of the Indian Union Muslim League, National Conference’s Hasnain Masoodi and Sirajuddin Ajmal of the All India United Democratic Front.

The two other signatories of the memorandum submitted to the President were Sharad Yadav of the Loktantrik Janata Dal and Shatrujeet Singh of the Revolutionary Socialist Party.

Congress leaders AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma and Jairam Ramesh were also part of the delegation. The leaders first assembled at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House Complex and later proceeded to the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Gandhi said the police personnel entered women’s hostels in Jamia Millia Islamia and “mercilessly” beat up students. “Delhi is an example where the police trespassed into the Jamia women’s hostel and dragged them out. They beat up students mercilessly. You have seen that the Modi government is shutting down people’s voices.”

top news
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Dirty politics, urban Naxals behind violence’: PM on anti-CAA protests
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
‘Shoot them at sight’: Junior Railway minister amid citizenship law protest
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Doesn’t affect Indian citizens, including Muslims: MHA answers FAQs on CAA
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
Musharraf, convicted for treason, not traitor, says Pak Army; hints at faceoff
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
CBSE 10th, 12th board exams 2020 date sheet released at cbse.nic.in
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
New coach, No Maxwell, 7 changes from WC in Australia side for India ODIs
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
‘Was very disappointed,’ Yuvraj slams India’s planning for 2019 World Cup
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
On The Record | ‘Police handling unforgivable’: Former Delhi Police Commissioner on Jamia protests
trending topics
Pervez MusharrafHTLS 2019Unnao rape caseRealme Buds AirRani MukerjiOnion pricesAssam Citizenship Law ProtestPriyanka ChopraJamia violenceRealme X2

don't miss

latest news

india news