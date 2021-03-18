IND USA
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.(PTI)
india news

Ask Kejriwal why no woman minister in his govt: Delhi BJP to DCW chief

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had recently issued a notice to the city police, seeking reasons for no female station house officer (SHO) at any police station.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:04 PM IST

Appreciating DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal for issuing a notice to Delhi Police over the lack of woman SHO in the force, the Delhi BJP on Thursday said she should also question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why there was no women minister in his government.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had recently issued a notice to the city police, seeking reasons for no female station house officer (SHO) at any police station.

In a letter to Maliwal, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva appreciated her concern and said she should also send a notice to Kejriwal asking him the reason for not including any woman in his cabinet.

Every government in Delhi from 1993 till 2014, had women ministers. However, the Kejriwal government discontinued this tradition despite having several women MLAs in his party, Sachdeva said. 

TRENDING TOPICS
Arindam Bagchi to be next ministry of external affairs spokesperson
Arindam Bagchi to be next ministry of external affairs spokesperson
india news

Arindam Bagchi to be next ministry of external affairs spokesperson

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Arindam Bagchi, an officer of the 1995 batch of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), was on Thursday named the next spokesperson of the external affairs ministry as part of a reshuffle, people familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity
The space agency has already tested the liquid-fuel Vikas engine and the cryogenic engine to be used for the mission.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

Russia leg almost over, Gaganyaan astronauts to start simulation

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
  • In his August 15 speech in 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India would send a human mission, Gaganyaan, to space in the 75th year of Independence.
india news

Ask Kejriwal why no woman minister in his govt: Delhi BJP to DCW chief

Image courtesy: Twitter.com/IndiainSL
india news

Ram temple to have stone from Sri Lankan village where Sita was likely held capt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:50 PM IST
It is believed that Sita Eliya is the place where goddess Sita was held captive by demon king Ravana, according to the ancient epic 'Ramayana'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart Khadga Prasad Oli.(Sonu Mehta/HT file photo)
india news

Nepal draws inspiration from India's democracy, says envoy

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:38 PM IST
"We (India and Nepal) are close friends. Nepal draws inspiration from India's democracy. The meeting (with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) reflected the affinity the two countries share with each other," Ambassador Acharya told ANI.
A healthcare worker conducts thermal screening of a passenger at CSMT Railway Station in Mumbai on Wednesday, as Covid-19 cases spike across Maharashtra.(PTI Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh temporarily stops bus service to and from Maharashtra

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Maharashtra, the worst-affected state, recorded 25,833 new cases of Covid-19 - its highest ever since the beginning of the pandemic. This took the state's caseload to 23,96,340, while the death toll jumped to 53,138 with 58 new fatalities.
The innovative centre in Manipal.(Representative Photo/manipal.edu)
india news

Manipal institute campus declared containment zone after 59 Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Karnataka reported as many as 1,488 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.(PTI)
india news

'Centre wants to govern Delhi by proxy': Mamata supports Kejriwal over NCT bill

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:52 PM IST
"I stand in full solidarity with you in your principled opposition to Centre's devious, anti-democratic and anti-constitution move to disempower Delhi government and reduce status of Delhi CM to a subordinate to the Lieutenant Governor," Banerjee said in her letter.
India’s first manned mission to space -- Gaganyaan -- is scheduled sometime before or on the eve of the 75th anniversary of India's independence. (Representational Image)
india news

Gaganyaan: Astronauts set to finish training in Russia this month, says minister

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:37 PM IST
India's first human space flight, 'Gaganyaan', will be preceded by an unmanned flight by 2021, followed by another flight carrying "Vyom Mitra".
Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat. (Photo @TIRATHSRAWAT)
india news

‘A word picked up, blown up’: Tirath Rawat’s wife on his ripped jeans remark

By Neeraj Santoshi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 11:29 PM IST
On Tuesday, CM Rawat made the comments about distressed jeans while discussing substance abuse at a workshop organised by the Uttarakhand state commission for protection of child rights in Dehradun.
Singh was transferred on Wednesday amid the controversy over last month’s bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and subsequent arrest of former police officer Sachin Vaze.(HT PHOTO)
india news

News updates from HT: Minister gives reason for ex- Mumbai top cop's transfer

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:00 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Ahmedabad, being one of the high caseload cities in Gujarat, has been facing several restrictions.(HT file photo. Representative image)
india news

Ahmedabad to be under extended night curfew from Friday as Covid-19 cases rise

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:11 PM IST
From Friday, the restrictions will remain in place from 9pm to 6am instead of 10pm to 6am, the district administration said, according to news agency ANI. The order further said that all shopping malls and movie theatres in the city will remain shut on Saturday and Sunday, ANI reported.
A woman receives a vaccine as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for health workers, at Hai Duong Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Hai Duong province, Vietnam, March 8, 2021. (REUTERS)
india news

Man dies two days after Covid shot, autopsy finds brain haemorrhage

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:34 PM IST
An autopsy report identified brain haemorrhage as the cause of 38-year-old Lalmani’s death, chief medical officer PD Gupta said on Thursday.
India, Kuwait announce joint commission to boost ties in energy
india news

India, Kuwait announce joint commission to boost ties in energy

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:21 PM IST
The decision to establish the joint commission co-chaired by the foreign ministers of the two sides was part of a joint statement issued at the end of Kuwaiti foreign minister Ahmed Nasser al-Mohammed al-Sabah’s brief visit to New Delhi.
Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari.
india news

Govt announces vehicle scrappage policy: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:10 PM IST
The rules for fitness tests and scrapping centres are likely to be notified by October 1 of this year.
