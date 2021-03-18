Ask Kejriwal why no woman minister in his govt: Delhi BJP to DCW chief
Appreciating DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal for issuing a notice to Delhi Police over the lack of woman SHO in the force, the Delhi BJP on Thursday said she should also question Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal why there was no women minister in his government.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) had recently issued a notice to the city police, seeking reasons for no female station house officer (SHO) at any police station.
In a letter to Maliwal, Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva appreciated her concern and said she should also send a notice to Kejriwal asking him the reason for not including any woman in his cabinet.
Every government in Delhi from 1993 till 2014, had women ministers. However, the Kejriwal government discontinued this tradition despite having several women MLAs in his party, Sachdeva said.
