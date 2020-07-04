e-paper
Home / India News / Asked about missing face mask, BJP leader and son thrash UP cops; arrested

Asked about missing face mask, BJP leader and son thrash UP cops; arrested

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary confirmed the arrest of BJP leader Surendra Patel and his son Vikas.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by AshutoshTripathi
HT Correspondent | Edited by AshutoshTripathi
Hindusatn Times, Lucknow
Police said that BJP leader Surendra Patel, along with over half a dozen people, reached the spot and beat up the police personnel. (Videograb)
Police said that BJP leader Surendra Patel, along with over half a dozen people, reached the spot and beat up the police personnel. (Videograb)
         

A BJP leader and his son were arrested after they beat up three police personnel, including a sub-inspector, in Sunderpur area in Varanasi on Friday night, police said. The brawl took place when the leader’s son was asked about his missing face mask.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary confirmed the arrest of BJP leader Surendra Patel and his son Vikas. “Two persons who attacked and misbehaved with police personnel have been arrested. Raids are being conducted to ensure the arrest of five others who were involved in the incident. Strict action would be ensured against them,” SSP said.

Kashi region BJP president Mahesh Chandra Srivastava said it was a very unfortunate and small incident.

A senior police officer said that Sunderpur police outpost incharge sub- inspector Sunil Gaud received input that a person was threatening someone at Sundarpur-Khojwa road in the city at night. The police team reached the spot and was inquiring about the person who threatened the complainant.

Detailing the sequence of events, the police officer said two persons, which also included BJP leader’s son Vikas, were also found sitting at the spot.

Upon being asked about his missing mask, Vikas allegedly used indecent language against the cops. He also called up his father Surendra Patel, Zila panchayat member. Police said that Surendra, along with over half a dozen people, reached the spot and beat up the police personnel.

As police received information about the incident, superintendent of police (City) Vikas Chandra Tripathi, Circle officer Bhelupur Preeti Tripathi with other police personnel reached the spot.

Subsequently, Surendra and his son Vikas were brought to the Lanka police station.

An FIR has been registered against seven persons: Surendra Pratel, Vikas Patel, Ahsok Patel, Santosh Patel, Bindu Patel, Golu Yadav, Chheetan Rajbhar and few unidentified people under various sections of the IPC following the complaint by sub-inspector Gaud.

