Assam: 8 killed, over 20,000 affected due to heavy rainfall, severe storm
The ASDMA report also stated that 5809 kutcha houses,655 pucca houses were partially damaged and 853 kutcha houses, 27 pucca houses were fully damaged.
Published on Apr 16, 2022 02:51 PM IST
Eight people were killed and more than 20,000 people in 592 villages were affected in different districts of Assam after heavy rainfall accompanied by severe storm hit the state in the last 48 hours. 

According to the report of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), from April 14 to April 15 (till 8 pm), eight people were killed across the state after a severe storm hit several districts of the state. 

"Four people were killed at Tingkhong area in Dibrugarh district on April 15 while three killed in Barpeta district and one in Goalpara district on April 14. A total of 20,286 people in 592 villages of Goalpara, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Kamrup (Metro), Nalbari, Chirang, Darrang, Cachar, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Kamrup district have affected in a severe storm hit the districts," said the ASDMA report.

Four persons including a minor girl died due to the storm uprooting the bamboo trees in the Tingkhong area in the Dibrugarh district. A 15-year-old minor boy died in the Matia area in the Goalpara district due to lighting. 

The ASDMA report also stated that 5809 kutcha houses,655 pucca houses were partially damaged and 853 kutcha houses, 27 pucca houses were fully damaged. Apart from it, 34 other institutions in 12 districts were also affected by heavy rainfall and severe storm. 

