Assam CM Himata Biswa slams Bangladesh chief Muhammad Yunus' remark on Northeast: ‘Longstanding agendas’

The remarks made by Bangladesh chief advisor Muhammad Yunus on India's northeastern states have drawn sharp ire from Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who described the comments as "offensive and strongly condemnable". Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said that such 'provocative statements' by Muhammad Yunus should not be taken lightly. (ANI)

Sarma pointed out that Yunus' remarks highlights the "persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India's strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor".

Yunus had earlier urged China to extend its economic influence to Bangladesh, saying that India's northeastern states being landlocked could prove to be an opportunity. His remark, allegedly made during a four-day visit to China, surfaced on social media on Monday.

"The seven states of India, the eastern part of India, are called the seven sisters. They are a landlocked region of India. They have no way to reach out to the ocean," Yunus said. He called Bangladesh the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region and said this could be a massive opportunity, an extension of the Chinese economy.

The Assam chief minister took strong exception to Yunus' remarks and posted on X, "The statement made by Md Younis of Bangladesh, the so-called interim Government referring to the seven sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable."

‘Chicken’s Neck corridor'

"Such provocative statements by Md Younis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic considerations and longstanding agendas," he added.

Sarma noted that historically, internal elements within the nation have also dangerously suggested severing the critical passageway to isolate the Northeast from the mainland physically. "Therefore, it is imperative to develop more robust railway and road networks both underneath and around the Chicken’s Neck corridor," he said.

He said that this may pose significant engineering challenges, but it can be achieved with "determination and innovation".

Additionally, Sanjeev Sanyal, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economy advisory council, questioned why Yunus brought up the Northeast.

"Interesting that Yunus is making a public appeal to the Chinese on the basis that 7 states in India are land-locked. China is welcome to invest in Bangladesh, but what exactly is the significance of 7 Indian states being landlocked?" Sanyal wrote in a post on X.