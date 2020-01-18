e-paper
Saturday, Jan 18, 2020
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal expands cabinet, inducts two new faces

Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal expands cabinet, inducts two new faces

Both Jogen Mohan and Sanjay Kishan are first time MLAs and replace Pallab Lochan Das and Tapan Gogoi who were elected to the Lok Sabha last year.

india Updated: Jan 18, 2020 12:02 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inducted two MLAs into his council of ministers on Saturday.
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inducted two MLAs into his council of ministers on Saturday.
         

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expanded his cabinet on Saturday by inducting two new faces taking the total number of ministers in the three-and-half- year-old ministry to 18.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered oath of office to Jogen Mohan and Sanjay Kishan as ministers of state with independent charge at a brief ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan in the morning. Both are first time MLAs.

The event was attended by Sonowal, senior ministers of his cabinet, MPs, MLAs and bureaucrats.

The expansion follows election of two ministers, Pallab Lochan Das and Tapan Gogoi, to the Lok Sabha last year.

“I will work with all Tinsukia residents and with their blessings perform any task assignment to me as part of my duty,” Tinsukia MLA Sanjay Kishan told journalists prior to his swearing in.

Following the induction of new ministers, there is talk of reshuffle of portfolios of some ministers.

“I am extremely happy. I thank people of my constituency, the CM and the party leadership for this opportunity and promise to work with honesty and dedication,” said Mahmora MLA Jogen Mohan.

The BJP’s alliance partners Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodo People’s Front (BPF) have three ministers each in the council of ministers.

Election of the state BJP president is also slated to take place on Saturday and incumbent Ranjit Kumar Dass is expected to get reappointed for another term.

