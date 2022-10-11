Assam CM shares update on rhino hit by truck, there’s a drone video too

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday the rhinoceros that was hit by a truck on the Haldibari Animal Corridor is doing well while urging people to be kind to animals.

“An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good,” Sarma tweeted on Tuesday and shared a minute-long drone video of the rhino.

“Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross,” Sarma further wrote.

On Sunday, the Assam chief minister shared a 10-second CCTV footage of the incident where a truck mauled the rhinoceros on the Haldibari Animal Corridor.

An urgent update: Our Rhino friend, who met with an accident in Haldibari recently, is found to be doing good. I am sharing a drone video taken this morning.



Urge all to be kind to our animals. Go slow while passing through corridors, where you know some animals might cross. pic.twitter.com/utgKwhUPXh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2022

“Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile, in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor," he wrote along with the clip

The rhino was hit by the truck on National Highway 37. When it tried to get up, it stumbled and fell. However, on its second attempt, it managed to get up again and limp back to the forest.

A forest official told news agency PTI that the speed limit at the Haldibari corridor was 40km per hour, but the truck was moving at 52km per hour.

Condemning the incident, actor Raveena Tandon asked why roads and highways that were cutting through forests could not be fenced.

A day later, she hailed Sarma for taking immediate action against the truck driver and tweeted, "Good, action was taken , hopefully there will be some solution that can be thought up and acted upon to prevent this from happening again."

(With agency inputs)

