Raveena Tandon anguished after reckless driving nearly kills Assam rhino | VIDEO

Actress Raveena Tandon on Monday shared a video of a truck hitting a rhinoceros as it tried to cross a road in Assam, expressing anguish and emphasising the need for safe corridors to help wildlife cross roads. "Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! When will we learn and act!” the actress captioned the viral video on her Twitter profile.

Why can’t we fence off the roads and highways that are cutting through the forests????? Under/ over passes desperately needed!!! 🤦🏻‍♀️ when will we learn and act! https://t.co/YTZ4ST7Gu2 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 9, 2022

The video, originally shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, was part of a series of tweets in which he flagged the concern surrounding increasing road accidents in wildlife corridors. The particular video was of Assam’s Haldibari Animal Corridor.

Kaswan, sharing another incident of a leopard from a similar incident, said that people should be cautious of speed restrictions in wildlife corridors that can prevent these accidents.

“My concern is not limited to this case. It is just an example. Annually hundreds of wild animals face accidents due to over speeding or rash driving through wildlife corridors. Remember all wildlife corridors have speed restrictions. Caution can help.”

Also Read | 2 held for smuggling 665 exotic animals

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also shared the video on his profile on Sunday and informed that the vehicle which hit the rhinoceros was identified & fined, adding that the state government is working on a special elevated corridor in Kaziranga in a bid to prevent such accidents.

“Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON