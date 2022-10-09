Home / India News / 2 held for smuggling 665 exotic animals

2 held for smuggling 665 exotic animals

Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:12 AM IST

DRI had recently received reliable inputs regarding the smuggling of exotic animals via air cargo. Based on the input, the agency on October 5 intercepted a vehicle in Vile Parle. The vehicle had taken delivery of some imported material that was being transported to the residence of importer Raja in Dharavi.

Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, recovered exotic species such as turtles on Saturday. (ANI)
ByVijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday arrested two persons for allegedly smuggling 665 exotic animals such as turtles, pythons, lizards, tortoises and iguanas, worth around 3 crore, from Malaysia.

The accused had smuggled the animals into India via air cargo by concealing them in boxes of other declared items like aquarium fish. Unfortunately, 117 of the smuggled animals were found to have died during transit.

The arrested have been identified as Dharavi resident Immanvel Raja, 36, and Mazgaon resident Victor Lobo, 36.

The DRI took back the vehicle to the Air Cargo Complex and examined it along with officials from Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, and found 665 different exotic animals, of which 117 were found dead.

The smuggled animals could have fetched around 3 crore in the illicit market, DRI officials said.

Trafficking of most of the smuggled animals is banned as they are mentioned in Appendices of Convention of International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) signed by 175 countries, including India, the officials said, seeking anonymity.

The DRI has, therefore, arrested Raja, the owner of Zion Aquatic, who imported the consignment from Malaysia. During a further course of action, DRI officials also arrested Lobo, the end recipient of the consignment.

Raja had imported the consignment from a Malaysian person, who had instructed him to hand over the consignment to Lobo, DRI officials said. Raja had received 9 lakh in cash from Lobo as his commission for allowing smuggling of the exotic and endangered animals with his import consignment, they said.

However, when both the accused were produced before a metropolitan magistrate court by DRI officials, the lawyer appearing for them argued that the two were illegally kept in the DRI custody for long hours without affecting their arrest. The defence lawyer also argued that the agency had overestimated the worth of the seized animals.

After hearing both sides, the court granted bail to the two accused.

