Assam considering fresh curbs as Covid cases increase after Durga Puja

Assam recorded 353 Covid cases on Tuesday and the test positivity rate was at 0.89%. Compared to this, a day before the Durga Puja on October 10, it had recorded 160 cases of infections and a positivity rate of 0.64%
Apart from 10 pm to 5 am curfew, most Covid 19 containment restrictions have been relaxed in Assam since September this year. (PTI Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:06 PM IST
By Utpal Parashar

With the state recording a marginal rise in Covid-19 cases post-Durga Puja celebrations, the Assam government is considering fresh restrictions if the trend does not stop in the next few days.

The government allowed the celebrations subject to safety protocols and vaccination of visitors and the organisers. But officials said the restrictions were not strictly enforced.

The state on Tuesday recorded 353 cases with a test positivity rate of 0.89%. On October 10, a day before the Durga Puja, the state recorded 160 infections and a positivity rate of 0.64%. No deaths were recorded on Tuesday.

“On Monday, we had a meeting with the chief minister to discuss the scenario after Durga Puja...we decided on some measures. We will study the situation further for the next few days and take some decisions within a week,” said health minister Keshav Mahanta on Tuesday. “What the measures would be and how strict the fresh guidelines will be clear only after seeing the graph over the next two to four days.”

The government allowed the resumption of offline classes for primary and elementary students from Tuesday. Physical classes for other school students were allowed from September.

The campaigning for by-elections to five assembly seats on October 30 is also underway.

Apart from 10 pm to 5 am curfew, most restrictions in the state have been relaxed since September.

Wednesday, October 20, 2021
