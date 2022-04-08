Assam court gives death sentence to 3 for rape and murder of two minor girls

A fast-track court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Friday sentenced to death three persons accused of the rape and murder of two minor girls last year.

Special Judge C Chaturvedi had convicted Muzammil Sheikh (20), Nazibul Sheikh (19) and Farizul Rahman (22) on April 6 of rape and murder.

The three accused were arrested on June 14 last year, three days after the bodies of the two victims (both related) were found hanging from a tree inside a small forest away from their home at Abhyakhuti.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who visited the family of the victims, soon after the incident, took to Twitter on Friday to inform about the sentencing of the three accused.

“Today’s sentencing was the outcome of meticulous investigation by the police. We didn’t rely only on conventional methods and used scientific evidence to prove the involvement of the three accused,” Special DGP LR Bishnoi told HT after the sentencing.

“We had collected blood and semen samples of the accused and they were sent for forensic tests. The sentencing took place 9 months and two days after commission of the crime,” he added.

