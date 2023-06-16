Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Earthquake tremors jolt Assam's Guwahati, neighbouring states

Earthquake tremors jolt Assam's Guwahati, neighbouring states

ByShobhit Gupta
Jun 16, 2023 11:20 AM IST

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 km, the department added.

Earthquake tremors jolted Assam's Guwahati and other parts of the North Eastern region after an earthquake of magnitude 4.8 hit Bangladesh at around 10:16 am on Friday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 km. (Representative)

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70 km, the department added.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 16-06-2023, 10:16:15 IST, Lat: 24.86 & Long: 91.98, Depth: 70 Km, Region: Bangladesh," the Seismology department has tweeted.

There was no immediate report of any loss of life or injury to anyone or damage to property and further details are awaited, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
earthquake assam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP