'Legs still shaking, thought roof would cave in': Guwahati residents describe massive Assam quake

After a massive earthquake of 5.9 magnitude struck Assam on Thursday, residents in Guwahati rushed out of their homes in panic. Residents in Guwahati rushed out of their homes in panic.(Wikimedia Commons/ Representational)

In the aftermath of the quake, the residents of Assam's Capital described the moments when they felt the strong tremors.

Taking to social media platform X, one user shared “The earthquake was so terrifying that my legs are still shaking.” Another said that they thought “the roof would cave in” even as the tremors continued.

“It felt like it would never stop. For a minute, I thought I was dead. I genuinely believed the roof would cave in,” a Guwahati resident, Anita Goswami, told HT.

The earthquake took place at 4.41pm, with the epicentre in Udalguri district. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km, according to officials. No immediate loss to lives or damage to any property has been reported, according to PTI news agency.

Meanwhile, union minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal prayed for the residents' safety and well-being following the quake. “Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!” Sonowal said in a post on X.

Another resident recounted that the tremors were slow initially, adding that they thought the quake would pass soon. “But it didn’t, and that’s when I started to panic. My brother was upstairs, and I kept thinking, what if the roof caves in?” they said.

“I felt the tremor. It was dangerous!!!” a user posted on X.