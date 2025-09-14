Earthquake of magnitude 5.9 jolts Assam, tremors rock Guwahati

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck Assam on Sunday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill.(Reuters)

The earthquake took place at 4.41pm and the epicentre was in Udalguri district. The depth of the earthquake was 5km, the officials said.

No immediate loss of lives or damage to property has been reported, officials told PTI.

Tremors were felt in Guwahati, where many residents rushed out of their homes in panic.

“It felt like it would never stop,” a Guwahati resident told HT.

“For a minute, I thought I was dead. I genuinely believed the roof would cave in,” another resident said.

Former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal also took to X: “Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone's safety and well-being.”

Earthquakes are frequent in Assam, which lies in one of India’s most seismically active regions.

The NCS categorises the area as seismically 'very active', associated with Hazard zone V with collisional tectonics where the Indian plate subducts beneath the Eurasian Plate.

The region has witnessed some of the strongest earthquakes in recorded history, including the 1950 Assam–Tibet quake (magnitude 8.6) and the 1897 Shillong quake (magnitude 8.1).

This is a breaking story. We will update this report as verified details emerge.