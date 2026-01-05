Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude shakes Assam, felt in Meghalaya

An earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale struck Morigaon, Assam, at 04:17:40 IST on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The tremor was felt across several districts in Assam and even in Shillong, Meghalaya.
According to the NCS, the epicenter was located at 26.37°N latitude and 92.29°E longitude, at a depth of 50 km in Morigaon, Assam.
There have been no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and follow safety precautions in case of aftershocks.