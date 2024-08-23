 Assam: Elephant carcass found in Kaziranga; officials suspect tiger attack | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Assam: Elephant carcass found in Kaziranga; officials suspect tiger attack

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Aug 23, 2024 01:40 PM IST

Forest guards in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park found an elephant carcass, suspected to be killed by tigers, not poachers. Poaching has decreased, and wildlife is increasing.

Silchar: The forest guards in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve on Thursday said they found the carcass of an adult elephant, suspecting it was killed by tigers.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

“It was killed a few days ago, and a large part of the body is missing. It looks like some tiger-like carnivorous animal did this for meat,” said an official.

Officials denied chances of poaching as the tusks were not removed.

“The poachers kill the elephants for tusks…As per our view, no human was involved,” the official said.

Officials said that after recovering the carcass, they buried it in the forest, and some locals joined in to perform the religious rituals.

Forest officials said that the cases of poaching have decreased in KNP while the number of wildlife animals is increasing.

A large part of our forests was encroached upon in the past, but the state government conducted eviction drives, and as a result, animals returned, said officials. “These deaths are natural, which shows that the forests are getting their original status back,” said another official.

Assam: Elephant carcass found in Kaziranga; officials suspect tiger attack
